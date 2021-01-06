StockMarketWire.com - Smart Metering Systems has confirmed it will pay a 25p per share dividend for 2020 financial year, with the first of three interim dividend instalments of 6.25p paid on 29 October 2020.
It will pay a second interim cash dividend of 6.25p per share on 28 January 2021 to shareholders on the register at 8 January 2021, with an ex-dividend date of 7 January 2021.
No scrip alternative will be offered for this second interim dividend.
At 9:54am: [LON:SMS] Smart Metering Systems PLC share price was 0p at 594p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
