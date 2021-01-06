StockMarketWire.com - Lookers has appointed Anna Bielby as director and interim chief financial officer with immediate effect.
Bielby is joining the UK motor retail and aftersales service group with a wealth of experience.
Trained as a chartered accountant with PwC, she held the role of audit director.
She was recently at KCOM Group for five years and worked in several roles, latterly as CFO.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
