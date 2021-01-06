StockMarketWire.com - Time Finance's CEO Ian Smith is stepping down from his role and will leave the group once his replacement is found.
Smith had been due to retire at the end of 2021 but the decision has been made to bring this forward.
At the same time, non-executive chairman John Newman has informed the board he intends to retire.
Like with the CEO role, he will step down once a successor is appointed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
