StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Creo Medical said it had received clearance from the US Food & Drug Administration for its tissue ablation device MicroBlate Flex.
MicroBlate Flex was the fourth device within Creo's portfolio of flexible endoscopy devices for the gastrointestinal market to receive FDA regulatory clearance.
FDA clearance paved the way for the roll-out of these devices into the US market, the company said.
At 9:17am: [LON:CREO] Creo Medical Group PLC share price was 0p at 160p
