StockMarketWire.com - Security provider Synectics said it has successfully deployed the first phase of its pioneering operational management system for Deutsche Bahn's S-Bahn operation in Berlin.
The project utilises the company’s hybrid cloud software platform and went live on 1 January.
The project is part of a wider Deutsche Bahn commitment to revolutionise Berlin's rail services and deliver an outstanding passenger experience.
Teams based at S-Bahn's operational headquarters are now using Synergy and its new mobile application to connect, respond, and collaborate with passengers and staff on-board trains and at stations.
Paul Webb, chief executive of Synectics said: ‘The S-Bahn project is strategically important to Synectics and the wider urban transport industry. Together we have created new possibilities for integrated command, control and communications across complex urban transport networks that are no longer confined to traditional control room operations.’
