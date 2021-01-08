StockMarketWire.com - Real estate group Harworth said it had sold its Bilsthorpe business park in Nottinghamshire for £4.6 million in two separate transactions.
The first sale comprised the sale of a 10 acre site, including a Highways Depot let to Nottingham City Council on a long lease, to Waypoint for £2.05 million, reflecting a net initial yield of about 3.0%.
The remaining mixed-use, 273 acre site was sold to Insite group for £2.55 million, reflecting a 5.5% net initial yield.
'These disposals continue Harworth's strategy of recycling capital from the sale of more mature assets into the acquisition of higher yielding properties with asset management and development potential,' the company said.
At 8:02am: [LON:HWG] Harworth Group Plc share price was 0p at 104.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: