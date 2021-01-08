StockMarketWire.com - Clean fuel company ITM Power said a consortium, which includes the company, had received a €5m award to study the production of green hydrogen offshore.
The consortium - consisting of ITM Power, Orsted, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Element Energy - would investigate a combined wind turbine and electrolyser system designed for operation in marine environments.
The consortium would develop and test a megawatt-scale fully marinised electrolyser in a shoreside pilot trial.
The project, which is planned to start in 2021 and run to the end of 2024, would be coordinated by Element Energy.
At 8:44am: [LON:ITM] Itm Power PLC share price was 0p at 293p
