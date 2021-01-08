StockMarketWire.com - 88 Energy said it had acquired the tract 29 coastal plain lease in Alaska after tendering the highest bid.
'Tract 29 is considered highly prospective as there is evidence of existing discoveries to the west extending into this area,' the company said.
The acquisition of these leases represented 'a logical step in the company's aggregation strategy for oil resources in this part of the North Slope, where existing infrastructure provides a potential pathway to commercialisation,' it added,
At 9:07am: (LON:88E) 88 Energy Ltd share price was 0p at 0.47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
