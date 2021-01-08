StockMarketWire.com - Multi-media content and digital solutions company Immedia detailed plans to raise £3 million through an equity placing and subscription offering.
The company planned to place 10,400,000 shares at £0.25 per share and a Subscription for 1,600,000 sahares at £0.25 per share.
The placing shares and the subscription shares are offered with a 1 for 1 warrant.
The offerings would require shareholder backing at the general meeting, expected to occur on or about 8.00 a.m. on 2 February 2021.
'The group's objective for 2021 is to deliver top line growth; the strategic plan for the year is centred upon organic growth through a) a systematic programme of cross-and upselling to the group's existing blue chip client base and b) new business development across all existing product and service offerings to new clients,' the company said.
