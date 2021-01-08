StockMarketWire.com - Tekmar Group has won a £4 million contract via its subsidiary Pipeshield International.
The contract is with a major quay development project to design, engineer and manufacture subsea scour protection.
This is the largest contract Tekmar Group has won to date.
Work is due to begin on this project in the financial year ending 30 September 2021.
At 1:13pm: [LON:TGP] Tekmar Group Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 50p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
