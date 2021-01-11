StockMarketWire.com - Delivery services group Royal Mail said it had appointed current director Simon Thompson as chief executive of its UK business.
Stuart Simpson, who had been serving as acting CEO of the UK business, would leave the company at the end of January following a short handover period.
Royal Mail also announced that interim chief financial officer Mick Jeavons had accepted that role on a permanent basis.
Interim executive chairman Keith Williams, meanwhile, would revert back to being non-executive chairman.
"Royal Mail in the UK is in a period of significant transition and needs to move quickly, put the customer at the heart of everything we do, and adapt our business to better serve changing customer needs,' Williams said.
'Simon has been a non-Executive director of the group since November 2017 and already has significant knowledge of the group and its operations.'
Thompson said Royal Mail needed to 'develop a razor-sharp focus on the customer, making sure our services are delivering exactly what our customers need and want'.
The company need to explore new opportunities for growth, he added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: