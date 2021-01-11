StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Direct Line Insurance said chief financial officer Tim Harris would take a leave of absence whilst a family member underwent medical treatment.
Harris remained on the board and was expected to return to his position later in the year, with chief strategy officer, Neil Manser, set to be the acting CFO during the interim, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
