StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company S4 Capital said it had acquired Shanghai-based creative agency Tomorrow, for an undisclosed sum.
Tomorrow was founded in 2015 by Rogier Bikker, employed almost 50 people and counted Burberry, Budweiser, Beyond Meat, Coca Cola, Starbucks, Crocs and Red Bull as clients.
It was being acquired through S4's Media Monks division.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
