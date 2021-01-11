StockMarketWire.com - Care property investment and development company Assura said it had completed three developments in Q3, with 15 developments currently on-site as construction activity continued despite the third national lockdown.
The three developments completed in Q3, took the total to 9 for the year to date, with an overall combined cost of £57.2 million. The portfolio of 593 properties had current annualised rent roll of £118.0 million.
The company was currently on-site with 15 developments with a total cost of £71 million.
Immediate development pipeline totalling a further £60 million involved schemes which was expected to be on site within 12 months, the company said.
'Construction on all our new developments continues, despite the third national lockdown, to deliver new capacity for primary care around the country,' it added.
At 9:18am: [LON:AGR] Assura PLC share price was 0p at 76p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: