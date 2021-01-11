StockMarketWire.com - Laboratory services group SourceBio International said it had agreed with a 'leading UK high street retailer' to provide support services for the roll-out of Covid-19 testing across its UK stores.
Under the initial 12-month agreement SourceBio would offer Covid-19 PCR testing services from its laboratory facility in Nottingham.
The service was being trialled initially across a limited number of high street sites with the goal to offer larger-scale diagnostic testing across more UK stores should it prove successful.
SourceBio said it currently provided Covid-19 testing services to the NHS, the Department of Health & Social Care and private healthcare customers.
At 9:44am: [LON:SBI] share price was 0p at 171p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
