StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Indivior announced Daniel Tasse has notified the board of his intention to stand down as a non-executive director, citing the need 'to focus on his increasing business commitments'.
The company said Tasse, who has served as a non-executive director for more than six years, will stand down at the end of Indivior's next annual general meeting.
Indivior previously announced in November 2020 that it had begun a search to identify an additional independent non-executive director and confirmed its search has been expanded to identify a further non-executive director as Tasse prepares to depart.
Chair of the board Graham Hetherington said: 'He has been a strong contributor since the company's listing.
'His strategic and commercial experience and acumen have been invaluable, as was his strong leadership while stepping in as interim chair in June 2020 at a critical time for the company.'
