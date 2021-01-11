StockMarketWire.com - Vanadium producer Bushveld Minerals has announced the death of independent non-executive director Dolly Mokgatle, who joined the board in March 2020.
She had held various leadership positions within several of South Africa's state-owned enterprises, as well as within the private sector, the company said.
Chief executive Fortune Mojapelo said: 'We are all deeply saddened by this tragic news. In her short time with Bushveld, Dolly made a huge contribution to the board, especially in what was a difficult year for everyone. 'On behalf of the board, and everyone at Bushveld, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to her family, friends and colleagues.'
Chairman Ian Watson added: 'Dolly quickly immersed herself in her role on our board and was a delight to work with, providing much insight and advice to not just me as the chairperson, but to the broader board. I was looking forward to a long journey with her and am deeply saddened to hear of her untimely passing.'
