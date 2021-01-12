Interim Result
13/01/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
14/01/2021 Ilika PLC (IKA)
19/01/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
19/01/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
20/01/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
20/01/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
Final Result
14/01/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
14/01/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
14/01/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
AGM / EGM
13/01/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
13/01/2021 Octagonal PLC (OCT)
13/01/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)
13/01/2021 Tasty PLC (TAST)
13/01/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
14/01/2021 Jpmorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ)
14/01/2021 Aa PLC (AA.)
14/01/2021 Goco Group PLC (GOCO)
14/01/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
14/01/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
14/01/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
14/01/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
14/01/2021 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS)
15/01/2021 Summerway Capital Plc Ord 1p (SWC)
15/01/2021 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
15/01/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)
15/01/2021 Zenith Energy Ltd (ZEN)
18/01/2021 Craven House Capital PLC (CRV)
18/01/2021 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)
19/01/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
19/01/2021 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
19/01/2021 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
20/01/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
20/01/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)
20/01/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
20/01/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
20/01/2021 Sabien Technology Group PLC (SNT)
Trading Statement
13/01/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
13/01/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
13/01/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
13/01/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
13/01/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
13/01/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)
14/01/2021 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)
14/01/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
14/01/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
14/01/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
14/01/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
14/01/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
14/01/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
14/01/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
14/01/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
14/01/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
14/01/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
14/01/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
14/01/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
14/01/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
19/01/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
20/01/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
20/01/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
20/01/2021 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
20/01/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
20/01/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
20/01/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
20/01/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
Ex-Dividend
13/01/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
14/01/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
14/01/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
14/01/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
14/01/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
14/01/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
14/01/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
14/01/2021 Jpmorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC (JSGI)
14/01/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
14/01/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
14/01/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
14/01/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
14/01/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
14/01/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
14/01/2021 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
15/01/2021 Rdl Realisation PLC (RDL)
15/01/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
15/01/2021 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
15/01/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
15/01/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
15/01/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
15/01/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
15/01/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
