StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore producer Ferrexpo reported pellet production was up by more than a fifth in the fourth quarter of the year following a ramp-up of its concentrator expansion project.
Iron ore pellet production rose 22% quarter on quarter to 3.1 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2020, taking total production for the year to 11.2 million tonnes, up 7% year-on-year.
Full year sales volume was up 18% to 12.1 million tonnes.
'Ferrexpo's operations and logistics continued to operate with minimal impact during 4Q 2020,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: