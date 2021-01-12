StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer The Hut Group achieved a surge in annual revenue and upgraded its sales guidance for 2021.
Revenue for the year through December jumped 41% year-on-year to £1.61 billion, bolstered by a 51% improvement in the fourth quarter.
The Hut Group, or THG, said gross margin expansion in the second half enabled it to accelerate investments in people, global distribution centres, technology and new customer acquisition, while maintaining stable margins.
Revenue in 2021 was now expected to grow by 30-35%, up from previous medium-term guidance of 20-25% per year.
'Following our successful listing on the London Stock Exchange in September 2020, we have accelerated our sales growth across all areas of the Group, underpinned by record new customer numbers,' executive chairman Matthew Moulding said.
'We have also started reinvesting capital raised at IPO, including over £360 million in M&A, principally within the US beauty sector.'
At 8:05am: [LON:THG] THG Holdings share price was 0p at 633p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: