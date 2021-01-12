StockMarketWire.com - Document management group Restore said it had acquired IT recycling and asset disposition business Computer Disposals, for an undisclosed sum.
Computer Disposals was expected to generate revenues of about £8 million and operating earnings of more than £2 million per annum 'in the medium term', Restore said.
At 8:59am: [LON:RST] Restore PLC share price was 0p at 352.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
