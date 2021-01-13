StockMarketWire.com - Flooring retailer Victoria said its third-quarter revenue had grown 10%, helping it to achieve record operating profits for the period.
Victoria said the revenue growth came despite the UK lockdown in November, which was normally its best trading month for the year.
Growth was driven, in part, by geographic diversification, it added, with nearly 75% of earnings and cash generated from outside the UK.
Victoria also announced the appointment of Roberto Moreno as managing director - strategic investments and corporate development.
Moreno was previously chief investment officer for E.L. Rothschild and the managing member of investment company Pine Management.
At 8:52am: [LON:VCP] Victoria PLC share price was 0p at 437.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
