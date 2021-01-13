StockMarketWire.com - Online women's fashion retailer Sosandar said it had reduced losses in the third quarter amid a 6% rise in revenue.
Revenue for the three months through December had climbed to £3.98 million, up from £3.80 million year-on-year.
Sosander said the rise in sales came despite a £1.61 million, or 66%, reduction in its marketing spend.
Losses at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation level had reduced by around 60% year-on-year.
'Whilst the external environment continues to be uncertain, the scale of our opportunity has not changed, and the results we have delivered reaffirm our belief that there is significant further demand for our products within our target market,' co-chiefs Ali Hall and Julie Lavington said.
