StockMarketWire.com - Commercial biotechnology company Allergy Therapeutics said first-half revenue had increased 7%, in line with its expectations, on strong performance in Germany, Austria, Netherlands and Switzerland.

For the six months ended 31 December 2020, revenue increased to £54 million form £50.5 million year-on-year.

In 2021, the company said it expected to submit its investigational new drug application for its peanut allergy vaccine candidate and release the results from the grass exploratory field study [in autumn 2021].

The results ex-vivo study with VLP peanut were expected in the spring of 2021, the company said.

Following 'encouraging' trial results, ImmunoBON - a protein-based oral product for the general treatment of allergies - was expected to be launched in Germany in January, it added.




At 9:09am: [LON:AGY] Allergy Therapeutics PLC share price was 0p at 13.88p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com