StockMarketWire.com - Commercial biotechnology company Allergy Therapeutics said first-half revenue had increased 7%, in line with its expectations, on strong performance in Germany, Austria, Netherlands and Switzerland.
For the six months ended 31 December 2020, revenue increased to £54 million form £50.5 million year-on-year.
In 2021, the company said it expected to submit its investigational new drug application for its peanut allergy vaccine candidate and release the results from the grass exploratory field study [in autumn 2021].
The results ex-vivo study with VLP peanut were expected in the spring of 2021, the company said.
Following 'encouraging' trial results, ImmunoBON - a protein-based oral product for the general treatment of allergies - was expected to be launched in Germany in January, it added.
At 9:09am: [LON:AGY] Allergy Therapeutics PLC share price was 0p at 13.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: