StockMarketWire.com - Critical components maker Avingtrans said it had continued to perform well in the first half of the financial year and was trading in line with market expectations.
The group said it would publish its results for the six months ended 30 November 2020 on Wednesday 10 February 2021.
At 9:48am: [LON:AVG] Avingtrans PLC share price was 0p at 281p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: