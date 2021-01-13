StockMarketWire.com - ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments said it had received repayment of the £4.3 million Carrara loan, following a sale of the property securing the loan.
The repayment was accompanied by interest and fees of approximately £0.1 million in aggregate, the company said.
The company said it intended to retain the proceeds as it awaits the outcome of an extraordinary general meeting to consider a resolution to change its investment objective and investment policy.
At 9:58am: [LON:LBOW] LCGLongbow Inv share price was 0p at 85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
