StockMarketWire.com - Pan-Asian invest company Adamas Finance Asia said it had changed its name 'Jade Road Investments Limited,' and would trade under the ticker'JADE.'
The change reflected 'the spirit of connecting investors and capital from the West, across the Middle East and into the markets of the Far East,' the company said.
At 10:00am: [LON:ADAM] Adamas Finance Asia Ltd share price was 0p at 19.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: