StockMarketWire.com - Rutherford Health has signed a two year deal to provide cancer treatment and diagnostic services to the NHS.
The agreement has been made via wholly-owned subsidiary Rutherford Cancer Care with services provided at pre-agreed prices.
After the initial period there is an option to extend for arrangement for a further two years.
Rutherford Health CEO Mike Moran said: 'This agreement streamlines the procurement process and enables NHS organisations in England to commission a range of services directly from us. It means we will provide our services more widely.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
