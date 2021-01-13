StockMarketWire.com - Canadian mineral exploration company Cornish Metals has applied to list on the UK's Alternative Investment Market.
The application is subject to regulatory approval but the company expects its listing to become effective from February 2021.
As part of this, Cornish Metals is looking to raise £5 million through a private placement of new common shares.
The company's common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the TSX-V Exchange in Canada.
