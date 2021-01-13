StockMarketWire.com - Data-driven commerce platform Bango has achieved revenues of £12.2 million over the whole of 2020, delivering year-on-year revenue growth of 70%.
The AIM-listed firm has also revealed, ahead of its full year results due 16 March 2021, that end user spend grew to £1.9 billion from £1.1 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to exceed £4 million whereas this was £450,000 in 2019.
This has allowed the company to double its cash provision from £2.69 million to £5.83 million.
Bango CEO Paul Larbey said: 'Global lockdowns have driven more users online and accelerated the adoption of digital payments by merchants and consumers, which will continue to drive-up end user spend.
'Merchants and resellers are partnering more successfully through Bango to offer valuable, third-party product bundles to more customers. The pressure on advertisers to deliver revenue makes Bango Audiences even more compelling as a new way to target paying customers.'
At 2:00pm: [LON:BGO] Bango PLC share price was 0p at 172p
