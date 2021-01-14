StockMarketWire.com - British gas owner Centrica upgraded its guidance on earnings following lower-than-expected impact from the pandemic on performance in the second half than the first.
The company said it expected to report 2020 full-year adjusted earnings per share ahead of current market consensus of 4.8 pence.
The company said, however, it remained cautious as it headed into 2021, with the return of tighter Covid-19 restrictions in the UK and Ireland expected to put continued pressure on business energy demand and limit services workload.
Net debt for 2020 was expected to be approximately £2.8 billion, a reduction of over 10% in the year.
At 8:57am: [LON:CNA] Centrica PLC share price was 0p at 43.81p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
