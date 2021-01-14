StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage company Safestore saw group revenue for the year ending 31 October rise 6.9% to £162.3 million.
The company reported profits of £197.9 million, up 34.4% from £147.3 million the previous year.
The UK business has shown strong momentum, growing like-for-like occupancy by 4.2ppts to 81.0% at the end of the year.
The final dividend rose 5.8% to 12.7 pence, giving a total for the year of 18.6 pence.
Chief Executive Frederic Vecchioli said: 'We believe the resilient characteristics of the self storage industry, together with our leading market positions across the UK and Paris, place the business in a strong position to withstand the economic uncertainty arising from Covid-19.
'Safestore's increasing scale allows us to invest in our digital marketing platforms and service proposition, and this remains a key competitive advantage in a fragmented industry.’
At 9:26am: [LON:SAFE] Safestore Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 808p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
