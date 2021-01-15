CN
15/01/2021 03:00 house price index
ES
15/01/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
15/01/2021 10:00 foreign trade
FR
15/01/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
15/01/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
JP
15/01/2021 04:30 tertiary industry index
15/01/2021 04:30 revised retail sales
UK
15/01/2021 07:00 trade
15/01/2021 07:00 index of production
15/01/2021 07:00 index of services
15/01/2021 07:00 GDP estimates
US
15/01/2021 13:30 PPI
15/01/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
15/01/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
15/01/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
