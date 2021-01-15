StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Bluejay Mining said exploration activity at the Enonkoski joint-venture project with Rio Tinto got underway after the remaining conditions to kick off operations were met.
Following work completed prior to signing of the JV agreement, the companies had been able to move forward quickly with the near-mine geophysical surveys and other data acquisitions with an aim to further refine targets that will be tested by drilling in 2021, Bluejay said.
The joint-venture & earn-in agreement with Rio Tinto was announced on 10 November.
At 9:22am:
[LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was 0p at 10.45p
[LON:RIO] Rio Tinto PLC share price was 0p at 4732p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
