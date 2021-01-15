StockMarketWire.com - Fabrics and haberdashery retailer company Leeds Group swung to a profit in the first half the fiscal year as revenue was boosted by higher-than-expect sales from its hemmers and KMR businesses.
For the six months ended 30 November, pre-tax profit was £735,000 compared with a loss of £1.3 million year-on-year as revenue rose to £20 million from £18.6 million.
Hemmers increased sales to £16 million from £14.5 million and KMR sales increased to £4.4 million from £4.1 million.
At 9:59am: [LON:LDSG] Leeds Group PLC share price was 0p at 14.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: