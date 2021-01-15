StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Metals Exploration reported record gold sales of $37.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $31.3 million in the previous quarter.
The company said total sales for the year ending 2020 were $122 million, a 30% increase on the previous year.
Chief executive Darren Bowden said: ‘This has been a record quarter for the company having achieved a 26% increase in gold ounces sold and $37.9 million of sales revenue. We are particularly pleased to have achieved this given the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 that all companies are dealing with at this time as well as the impact of the four Typhoons during the quarter which resulted in heavier than anticipated rainfall which impacted mining operations.
‘Our focus remains on maintaining our exceptional safety record and COVID testing and management protocols, whilst also looking to continue to build on this operational performance at Runruno for 2021 and beyond.’
At 10:08am: [LON:MTL] Metals Exploration PLC share price was 0p at 1.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: