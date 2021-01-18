AU
20/01/2021 15:30 Conference Board leading index
CA
19/01/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
20/01/2021 13:30 CPI
22/01/2021 13:30 retail trade
CH
19/01/2021 07:30 PPI
19/01/2021 07:30 import price index
DE
19/01/2021 07:00 CPI
19/01/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
20/01/2021 07:00 PPI
22/01/2021 08:30 flash PMI
EU
19/01/2021 07:00 new passenger car registrations
19/01/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
19/01/2021 10:00 construction output
20/01/2021 10:00 Harmonised CPI
22/01/2021 09:00 flash PMI
FR
22/01/2021 08:15 flash PMI
IE
22/01/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
19/01/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
19/01/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
21/01/2021 23:30 CPI
22/01/2021 00:30 flash manufacturing PMI
UK
20/01/2021 07:00 CPI
20/01/2021 07:00 PPI
20/01/2021 09:30 ONS house price index
22/01/2021 00:01 GfK consumer confidence survey
22/01/2021 07:00 public sector finances
22/01/2021 07:00 retail sales
22/01/2021 09:30 flash PMI
US
22/01/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
22/01/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
