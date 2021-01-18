StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Serinus Energy said it had started drilling the Moftinu-1008 well in Romania.
Moftinu-1008 was planned to be drilled to a total depth of 1,000 metres and expected to penetrate five gas-bearing sand formations, three of which were producing zones of the Moftinu-1007 well.
Moftinu-1008 was located about 1.4 kilometres to the northeast of the Moftinu gas plant.
If drilling was successful, the well would be completed, tested and brought on-production through a flowline connection to the plant.
