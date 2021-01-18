StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo said their gastric cancer drug had been approved in the US.
The approval of enhertu by the Food and Drug Administration was based on the positive results from the Destiny-Gastric01 phase 2 trial conducted in Japan and South Korea, the companies said.
Following US approval, AstraZeneca was due to pay $115 million to Daiichi Sankyo as part of a combined second-line and third-line milestone payment in HER2-positive gastric cancer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
