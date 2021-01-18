StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company investor PureTech Health said founded entity Vor Biopharma had filed a registration statement related to a proposed initial public offering in the US.
The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering had not yet been determined.
'The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering,' PureTech said.
Vor was planning to list on the the Nasdaq Global Market.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: