StockMarketWire.com - Collagen products maker Devro said annual underlying operating profit was expected around the upper end of current analyst expectations following strong trading in the final months of 2020.
Company compiled consensus for 2020 operating profit was in a range between £38.0 and £40.5 million.
'Trading in the final months of 2020 was slightly ahead of management's expectations, driven by higher volumes and margins,' the company said.
Devro said it would announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 2 March 2021.
At 8:10am: [LON:DVO] Devro PLC share price was 0p at 169.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
