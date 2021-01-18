StockMarketWire.com - Generic pharmaceutical company Beximco Pharmaceuticals said it had appointed Dr. Md. Ibraheem Hosein Khan as an independent director of the company.
Dr. Khan would replace Shah Monjurul Hoque who was retiring from the board on completion of his statutory tenure of two consecutive terms of three years each, the company said.
Dr. Md. Ibraheem Hosein Khan had previously 'worked in a number of different Government departments including the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Land and Ministry of Cultural Affairs,' it added.
At 8:17am: [LON:BXP] Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price was 0p at 81.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
