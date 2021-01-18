StockMarketWire.com - Zinc and silver developer Europa Metals said drilling had now commenced at its Toral lead, zinc and silver project situated in the region of Castilla y Leon, north-west Spain.
The first phase of the drill programme would target areas above the 600 meters level, concentrating on increasing Europa Metals' understanding of 'the initial four years of potential future production at Toral and thereby building on the results of the independent preliminary economic study announced in November 2020,' the company said.
'Europa Metals will announce material work/progress on the achievement of milestones and findings on a timely basis, as appropriate, and looks forward to updating shareholders on other workstreams during the course of 2021,' it added.
At 8:54am: [LON:EUZ] Europa Metals Ltd Ord Npv Di share price was 0p at 10.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: