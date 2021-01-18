StockMarketWire.com - Digital music rights investor One Media iP has announced that non-executive chairman Claire Blunt has been appointed chief advertising officer and chief executive officer international at the Guardian Media Group.
She will fulfil her new roles alongside her current role as non-executive chairman at One Media iP.
Chief executive Michael Infante said: 'All of One Media would like to congratulate Claire on her high-profile appointment at the Guardian Media Group, which is testament to her calibre.
'Since joining our board in November 2019, Claire has provided tremendous insight and advice, which has been highly valued, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from her extensive knowledge and experience as we scale the business in 2021.'
At 2:28pm: [LON:OMIP] One Media IP Group PLC share price was 0p at 6.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: