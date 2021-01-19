Interim Result

20/01/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

20/01/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

21/01/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)

22/01/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)

25/01/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)

26/01/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

26/01/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

27/01/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)

28/01/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

28/01/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)

28/01/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)

01/02/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

02/02/2021 Filtronic PLC (FTC)

02/02/2021 Nwf Group PLC (NWF)

03/02/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)

04/02/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)



Final Result

25/01/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)

27/01/2021 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)

28/01/2021 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)

01/02/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)

02/02/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)

02/02/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)

04/02/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)



AGM / EGM

20/01/2021 Sabien Technology Group PLC (SNT)

20/01/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

20/01/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

20/01/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)

20/01/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)

21/01/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)

21/01/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)

21/01/2021 Brandshield Systems PLC (BRSD)

21/01/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)

21/01/2021 Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL)

22/01/2021 Ironveld PLC (IRON)

22/01/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)

22/01/2021 Character Group PLC (CCT)

25/01/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)

26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)

27/01/2021 Critical Metals Plc Ord Gbp0.005 (CRTM)

27/01/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

27/01/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

28/01/2021 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)

28/01/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)

28/01/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)

28/01/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)

28/01/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)

28/01/2021 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)

28/01/2021 Sunrise Resources PLC (SRES)

28/01/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

29/01/2021 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)

29/01/2021 Nostra Terra Oil And Gas Company PLC (NTOG)

29/01/2021 Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ)

29/01/2021 Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS)

29/01/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)

29/01/2021 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)

29/01/2021 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)

29/01/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)

29/01/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)

29/01/2021 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)

29/01/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

31/01/2021 Infrastrata PLC (INFA)

01/02/2021 San Leon Energy PLC (SLE)

01/02/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)

02/02/2021 Jpmorgan Indian Investment Trust PLC (JII)

03/02/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

03/02/2021 Stobart Group LD (STOB)

03/02/2021 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)

03/02/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

04/02/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)

04/02/2021 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)

04/02/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)

04/02/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)

04/02/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)

05/02/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

05/02/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)

05/02/2021 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

05/02/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

05/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

05/02/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

05/02/2021 Total Produce PLC (TOT)



Trading Statement

20/01/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)

20/01/2021 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)

20/01/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

20/01/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)

20/01/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

20/01/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

20/01/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

21/01/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)

21/01/2021 Entain PLC (ENT)

21/01/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)

21/01/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)

21/01/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)

21/01/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)

21/01/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

21/01/2021 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

21/01/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

21/01/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

21/01/2021 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)

22/01/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

25/01/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)

26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)

26/01/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

26/01/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)

28/01/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com