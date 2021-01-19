StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Thor Mining launched a £0.75 million share placing to accelerate its gold, copper and uranium project interests.
New shares in the company were being offered at 0.85p each, a 5.6% discount to their closing price on Friday.
A London-based based specialist resources investor would account for £0.60 million of the raising, the company said.
The remaining £0.15 million would be raise from Artemis Resources, of which Thor director Mark Potter was chairman.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
