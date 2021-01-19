StockMarketWire.com - Henry Boot said annual performance was 'materially ahead' of its revised expectations for 2020, driven by land sales and strong recovery in the housing recovery.
A major contribution to Hallam Land's performance in H2 was the disposal of an interest in a joint venture site in the Midlands, which had long-term potential for residential and commercial development.
Further transactions which exchanged in H2 would make a significant contribution to the Group's profit in 2021, the company said.
In H2, Henry Boot construction's productivity increased on sites to 95% of planned activity with growing existing public sector work leading to a strong orderbook for 2021, the company said.
'Whilst the latest lockdown shows that significant uncertainties remain, with strong forward sales and a growing store of opportunities, we start the year in good shape,' it added.
