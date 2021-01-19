StockMarketWire.com - Bigblu Broadband said its subsidiary Quickline Communications has joined CityFibre's full fibre networks to deliver home broadband services in four locations across England.
CityFibre is the UK's third national digital infrastructure platform and is currently engaged in a £4 billion investment programme.
Quickline's ultrafast full fibre services will be available to homes in Doncaster, Leeds, Huddersfield and Batley and Dewsbury.
Andrew Walwyn, chief executive Officer of Bigblu Broadband, said: ‘We are delighted that this enables Quickline to further expand its gigabit service reach. We have seen the rapid progress made by Quickline in recent months and this provides further validation of its capabilities. We look forward to working closely with CityFibre in further closing the digital divide.’
At 2:10pm: [LON:BBB] BigBlu Broadband PLC share price was 0p at 102.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
