StockMarketWire.com - Drug companies AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo said their breast cancer drug was granted conditional approval in the European Union.
Enhertu was granted approval as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive breast cancer who had received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens.
The approval was based on positive results from the phase 2 trial, in which Enhertu showed clinically meaningful and durable antitumour activity in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.
At 8:24am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was 0p at 8633p
