StockMarketWire.com - Online trading brokerage CMC Markets said it was 'confident' net operating income for 2021 would be at the upper end of the current market consensus as strong performance continued in Q3.
Analyst consensus for net operating income was £376.6 million, ranging from £370.2 million to £387.5 million.
In Q3 2021, the entire business continued to perform very well, with high active client numbers resulting in strong client trading activity, although at lower levels than earlier in the financial year, the company said.
Client income retention remained well in excess of 80%, but below the levels reported for H1 2021, as guided, it added.
At 8:58am: [LON:CMCX] Cmc Markets PLC share price was 0p at 353p
